Live
- BJP dismisses report on using Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh as faces of women-centric campaign
- TG govt giving big push to tribal education: MLA
- Ration shops reopened in line with public demand: Minister BC Janardhan Reddy
- Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
- Alleti tours Sarangapur mandal
- Doctors warn against tobacco use
- CII elects Rajiv Memani as new President for 2025-26
- Congress chief echoing Pakistan's lines: Giriraj Singh slams Kharge over Op Sindoor remarks
- Seethakka chairs review meet
- Delhi: CBI arrests IRS officer, aide in bribery case
Heavy rains forecasted across AP and Telangana for three days
The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall expected over the next three days as the southwest monsoon advances across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heavy rainfall expected over the next three days as the southwest monsoon advances across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Cloudy weather with light to moderate rains is anticipated, especially in several districts.
On Sunday, 1 June 2025, the rainfall is expected to be light in parts of Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nandyal, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Following this, on Monday, 2 June 2025, light to moderate rains will likely occur in regions of Uttarandhra, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Bapatla districts, with the possibility of light rains in other areas as well.
As of 6 PM on Saturday, significant rainfall was recorded, with Ichapuram in Srikakulam district receiving 49 mm, Peddanadipalli in Vizianagaram district 46 mm, Denkada 43 mm, and Garikipalem in Srikakulam district 42 mm. The department has also predicted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh from the second week of June, with Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Konaseema districts expected to experience moderate showers.
In neighbouring Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rainfall over three days, particularly in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Bhupalpalli, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km per hour, prompting officials to advise residents to exercise caution.