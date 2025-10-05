Heavy rains hit pilgrim city

Tirupati: The heavy rains that lashed the pilgrim city for about three hours left many areas submerged in water causing inconvenience to people on Saturday.

Due to the downpour, three railway underbridges including DR Mahal Road, Rayalacheruvu Road and West Church railway underbridges were sub-merged. Hence, police and Municipal authorities have closed these routes for traffic from Saturday early morning. While many low laying areas in the city were inundated in knee-deep water and drains overflowed making all roads flooded affecting public movement. However, municipal workers including health and engineering departments and officials braving heavy rains plunged into action and undertook restoration works. Their tireless efforts facing heavy rains saw normalcy restored in most of the areas by afternoon. Water in the three underbridges were pumped out restoring traffic by evening.

Tirumala hills also witnessed heavy rains, resulting in heavy water gushing out, flowing on Alipiri and Sreevari Mettu footpath making it difficult for the pilgrims taking the footpath to reach Tirumala and also returning. The TTD alerted devotees to be cautious on both the footpath and on ghat roads in vehicles.

The two waterfalls – Malvadigundam and Kapilatheertham – were overflowing due to heavy rains in Tirumala forest. Locals and pilgrims flocked to Kapilatheertham to view the cascading water.

Meanwhile, district SP L Subbarayudu urged people to be alert in view of the rains likely to continue. He urged them not to cross overflowing causeways, rivers and streams. He also warned them not to come into contact with transformers and electrical poles and keep children away from electrical appliances.