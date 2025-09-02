Heavy rains in AP till Sept 5: IMD

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of Andhra Pradesh till September 5.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning over NCAP, south coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

“Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in several parts of Andhra Pradesh between September 1 and 5,” the IMD said in a statement. The department also forecast strong winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema from September 1 to 3.

A 'red' alert has been issued for a few places in NCAP and Yanam on Tuesday, with "heavy to very heavy rainfall" predicted on September 2. A 'red' alert denotes "extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm within 24 hours.

On September 3, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP, while thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds are likely in several parts of the state. For September 4 and 5, the IMD forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, with winds of 40–50 kmph likely across the state.

Meanwhile, Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), announced that cyclonic circulation over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast has been detected, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. He said that due to this system, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

According to him, heavy rains are likely in isolated areas of the Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli districts. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and NTR. Light to moderate rains may occur in some parts of Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts.