Hindustan Institute of Technology wins basketball tourney

Vijayawada: The final matches of the National Invitational Men’s Basketball Tournament concluded at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here on Wednesday. In the final match, Loyola College, Chennai secured the runner-up position with 46 points, while Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science emerged as the champions with a score of 81 points.

The winning team, Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, was awarded a cash prize of Rs 75,000, and the runner-up, Loyola College, received Rs 50,000.

The prizes were presented by AP CID Chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority Chairman A Ravinaidu, Siddhartha Academy President Malinani Rajiah, College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, Academic Advisor Prof LK Mohanarao, and former SAP Chairman Ankamma Chowdary. Dr Balakrishna Reddy, Head of the college’s Sports Department, congratulated the players on their performance.