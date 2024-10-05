HM exhorts people to support ‘Swarnandhra-2047’

Anakapalli: As part of the ‘Swarnandhra-2047’, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that India should be developed as one of the leading countries in the world.

Speaking at a media conference held at Anakapalli district on Friday, the minister stated that the alliance government is preparing an action plan for 2024-2029 from the village level to the state level.

The home minister accused the YSRCP government of weakening all sectors in the past five years and pointed out that people of various sections suffered as a result. She recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s seats fell from 151 to 11 due to his ‘anarchic rule’ in Andhra Pradesh under him.

Further, Anitha said that it was possible to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed only by setting up industries in the state. She said that investors are coming forward to establish industries in Andhra Pradesh as they feel confident in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister said that the industry, tourism and agriculture sectors have more potential for development in Anakapalli district and instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the same.

She informed that a number of people have given valuable suggestions and they will aid in achieving goals in the next 22 years. There are plans to provide quality education and medical facilities to the poor, she added.

Speaking about Anakapalli district’s development, Anitha said the district with a coastline of 73-km has a huge potential for development on all fronts.

Meanwhile, the home minister stressed that people should participate in ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ and give suggestions and advice to achieve its goals.

She made it clear that public representatives of the alliance government are ready for a debate over its 100-day governance. Anitha mentioned that the government cancelled the Land Titling Act, resumed Anna canteens, and new sand and liquor policies have also been introduced. Also, the minister assured that free bus service and free-gas will be made available soon.