Live
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
- NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials
Just In
HM exhorts people to support ‘Swarnandhra-2047’
- Says the alliance govt is preparing an action plan for 2024-2029 from the village level to the state level
- Calls upon people to participate in ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ and give suggestions and advice to achieve its goals
Anakapalli: As part of the ‘Swarnandhra-2047’, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that India should be developed as one of the leading countries in the world.
Speaking at a media conference held at Anakapalli district on Friday, the minister stated that the alliance government is preparing an action plan for 2024-2029 from the village level to the state level.
The home minister accused the YSRCP government of weakening all sectors in the past five years and pointed out that people of various sections suffered as a result. She recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s seats fell from 151 to 11 due to his ‘anarchic rule’ in Andhra Pradesh under him.
Further, Anitha said that it was possible to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed only by setting up industries in the state. She said that investors are coming forward to establish industries in Andhra Pradesh as they feel confident in the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The minister said that the industry, tourism and agriculture sectors have more potential for development in Anakapalli district and instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the same.
She informed that a number of people have given valuable suggestions and they will aid in achieving goals in the next 22 years. There are plans to provide quality education and medical facilities to the poor, she added.
Speaking about Anakapalli district’s development, Anitha said the district with a coastline of 73-km has a huge potential for development on all fronts.
Meanwhile, the home minister stressed that people should participate in ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ and give suggestions and advice to achieve its goals.
She made it clear that public representatives of the alliance government are ready for a debate over its 100-day governance. Anitha mentioned that the government cancelled the Land Titling Act, resumed Anna canteens, and new sand and liquor policies have also been introduced. Also, the minister assured that free bus service and free-gas will be made available soon.