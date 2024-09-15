Holiday declared to schools in Andhra Pradesh for Milad-un-Nabi

Students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are in high spirits as they prepare for a series of consecutive holidays due to the observance of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared Monday as a holiday for all schools and colleges, granting students a delightful two-day weekend, as today is Sunday.

In Telangana, students will also enjoy a holiday on Tuesday in honor of Milad un Nabi. This holiday coincides with the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in Khairatabad, Hyderabad, further enhancing the festive atmosphere. To accommodate these celebrations, local educational institutions will be closed on that day as well.

In response to recent heavy rains, schools had previously held classes on the second Saturday of September (14) to make up for lost instructional time. Additionally, students can anticipate more breaks this month, with holidays scheduled for September 22 (Sunday), September 28 (Saturday), and September 29 (Sunday). Furthermore, the Telangana government has declared a holiday on September 17.