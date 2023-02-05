Holistic approach to deal with prevention of cancer stressed

Tirupati: TTD has decided to move ahead with a holistic approach in dealing with the prevention and early detection of cancer and in this direction the World Cancer Day awareness campaign will be held at the grassroots level in coordination with the district administration, NGOs and various other organisations.

Addressing the awareness programme on the World Cancer Day held at Mahati auditorium here on Saturday, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi said that with an investment of Rs 300 crore Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) with 300 beds as a comprehensive care centre will come up at SVIMS soon making the city as a health hub which is already recognised as an educational hub.

She said that the government, TTD and all other institutions have made cancer treatment and care so affordable which can be availed by any needy people in the society. With several initiatives TTD has been serving mankind which is nothing but a service to the god. In making a healthy society, youth and students should have active participation with which cancer can also be eradicated.

SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma said that they have been conducting cancer screening camps through pink bus in Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR and Annamayya districts. She felt that there is a need to educate people on hepatitis-B vaccine etc., If identified in its primary stage, cancer is not life threatening and whenever there is a suspicion, one needs to go for screening tests. SV Vedic University vice-chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy said that there was a reference about cancer in Vedas and it has treatment in Ayurveda. Special officer of BIO Dr M Jayachandra Reddy explained about the modern treatment methods in cancer.

Earlier, SVIMS organised a cancer awareness rally which was inaugurated by Chittoor and Tirupati district Collectors M Hari Narayanan and K Venkataramana Reddy. Later, Tirupati Collector launched the 'Care trackr app' at SVIMS and the pain and palliative oncology wing new ward at the 5th floor of Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women's hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they will ask the TTD to allot one more pink bus in addition to the existing two buses of SVIMS and SVICCAR to conduct screening on a large scale in the district. By identifying the mandals with more cases, immediate steps will be taken.