Hosting IYD in Vizag matter of pride: Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation and Marketing Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday expressed immense pride that the upcoming International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations on June 21 will be held here.

On Monday, the Minister accompanied Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who inspected the arrangements for the IYD scheduled in Vizag. He stated that the State government was treating the organisation of this event with utmost prestige, and as part of this, the Chief Minister has given several crucial instructions to officials and Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Minister Atchannaidu participated in a key meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at a private hotel in Visakhapatnam, attended by Parliamentary constituency representatives, Ministers, officials and coalition party leaders.

Minister Atchannaidu informed that with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in this prestigious event, the State government was taking special care with the arrangements. He estimated that approximately 5 lakh people would attend the IYD programme at Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach on June 21. The Minister added that personnel from 607 Sachivalayams would be attending the event, and officials would coordinate their participation. All precautions are being taken to ensure that registered participants do not face any difficulties. Minister Atchannaidu revealed that Chandrababu Naidu had suggested conducting a mock yoga session before the main Yoga Day programme for the participants.

The Minister disclosed that stringent security arrangements were being made as several dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, will be participating.

Officials are making alternative arrangements to prevent traffic disruptions and ensure smooth movement for the general public. Minister Atchannaidu stated that the Chief Minister emphasised that it was everyone’s responsibility to make the International Yoga Day a grand success, urging that all necessary precautions be taken to avoid any hassles during the event attended by Prime Minister Modi.