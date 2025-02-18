Improve infra facilities at Central varsity: MP

Anantapur: After learning that students have been protesting at the Central University in Janthalur for the past few days regarding the alleged negligence of the university management in creating infrastructure, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana and Singanamala MLA Bandaru Sravani conducted a surprise inspection.

On the occasion, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana reached the university and personally visited the students to know about their problems and later spoke to the media.

He said that it is not right for the university management to be negligent towards the students in the creation of infrastructure in the university.

Similarly, for the safety of the students, appropriate instructions were given to the police officers. It was ordered to keep a 24-hour CCTV surveillance, as well as to follow the quality standards in terms of food for the students, and if not, steps should be taken to change the contractor.

The department officials concerned were instructed to ensure continuous power supply in the university.