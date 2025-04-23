Infra projects to get a big push in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: To accelerate key infrastructure projects, the Tirupati district administration is expediting land acquisition and construction activities for National Highway and Railway developments. At a virtual high-level review meeting held on Tuesday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed revenue officials to address all pending land-related issues in a time-bound and structured manner.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the need to resolve issues affecting the six-lane road and Tirupati Bypass, as well as the four-lane Renigunta–Chennai road. He asked revenue divisional officers to coordinate closely with National Highway authorities to ensure progress under Packages 2, 3, and 4 of the Sagarmala scheme. Quality and timely execution must be ensured, he said.

The Collector announced that land acquisition for the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti railway line is complete, and directed officials to commence construction works without delay. He also called for fast-tracking railway projects in Renigunta, Pudi, Gudur, Pakala, and Tirupati city. Further, he urged officials to speed up land acquisition for the Renigunta–Tiruchanur railway line and resolve issues hindering the Tirupati–Renigunta Bypass. The meeting was attended by National Highway Project Directors Venkatesh (Tirupati) and M K Chowdhary (Nellore), Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, RDOs Kiranmayee (Sullurupeta) and Bhanuprakash Reddy (Srikalahasti), along with tahsildars of the concerned mandals.