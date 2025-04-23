Live
- Guntur mayoral poll on April 28
- Arrests aimed at diverting attention from corruption: Ambati
- Sujit Mallick takes charge as Central GST Commissioner
- Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks Limited
- AP SSC results to be released today
- Social Welfare Minister assures support to tobacco farmers
- VMC corporators study development works in Bengaluru
- Two Telugu tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack
- Revanth Reddy's team returns from Japan, investment deals worth Rs. 12,062 crore secured
- Purandeswari’s birthday celebrated
Infra projects to get a big push in Tirupati dist
- Collector directs revenue officials to resolve all pending land-related issues
- Land acquisition for Nadikudi– Srikalahasti railway line completed; construction to begin soon
Tirupati: To accelerate key infrastructure projects, the Tirupati district administration is expediting land acquisition and construction activities for National Highway and Railway developments. At a virtual high-level review meeting held on Tuesday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed revenue officials to address all pending land-related issues in a time-bound and structured manner.
Dr Venkateswar stressed the need to resolve issues affecting the six-lane road and Tirupati Bypass, as well as the four-lane Renigunta–Chennai road. He asked revenue divisional officers to coordinate closely with National Highway authorities to ensure progress under Packages 2, 3, and 4 of the Sagarmala scheme. Quality and timely execution must be ensured, he said.
The Collector announced that land acquisition for the Nadikudi–Srikalahasti railway line is complete, and directed officials to commence construction works without delay. He also called for fast-tracking railway projects in Renigunta, Pudi, Gudur, Pakala, and Tirupati city. Further, he urged officials to speed up land acquisition for the Renigunta–Tiruchanur railway line and resolve issues hindering the Tirupati–Renigunta Bypass. The meeting was attended by National Highway Project Directors Venkatesh (Tirupati) and M K Chowdhary (Nellore), Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena, RDOs Kiranmayee (Sullurupeta) and Bhanuprakash Reddy (Srikalahasti), along with tahsildars of the concerned mandals.