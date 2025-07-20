Intensified campaign launched to prevent plastic pollution

Nandyal: In a major move towards environmental protection, the Nandyal district administration has launched an intensified campaign to eliminate plastic pollution under the Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra (SASA) initiative. District Collector G Rajakumari has announced a one-month deadline for reducing the usage of banned single-use plastic (SUP) items across the district on Saturday.

The Collector urged the public, traders and institutions to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and support the campaign for a cleaner and greener environment.

The Collector emphasised that after the one-month grace period, stringent legal action will be initiated against those involved in the manufacture, storage, distribution, usage and transportation of prohibited SUP products.

Enforcement will be carried out by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), municipal bodies, panchayat departments, and other regulatory authorities. Action plans have already been drawn up to monitor violations and impose penalties as per established norms.

As per the enforcement guidelines, manufacturers and importers of banned SUPs will face a fine of Rs 50,000 for the first offence, along with confiscation of the goods.

Repeat offenders will be liable to pay Rs 1,00,000 in fines, face seizure of products and machinery, revocation of licenses, and prosecution under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Distributors, importers, and e-commerce platforms found storing or distributing SUPs will be penalised Rs 25,000 initially, with additional charges of Rs 10 per kg of plastic seized. A second violation will attract a Rs 50,000 fine and legal prosecution.

Penalties for retailers and vendors are also clearly defined. Street vendors found selling banned plastics will be fined Rs 2,500 for a first offence and Rs 5,000 for repeat violations, which may also lead to business closure. Shops and commercial establishments will face fines of Rs 20,000 for initial violations and up to Rs 40,000 and licence cancellation for subsequent offences.

Transportation of SUPs will also be closely monitored, with special enforcement teams imposing fines and seizing vehicles, if necessary. The administration has appealed to the public to strictly avoid banned plastics and warned that violators will face tough consequences.