JAC demands Dy CM’s apology over remarks on Muslims

Kurnool: The Save Waqf Joint Action Committee (JAC), convened at the Risaldar Mosque following a call from the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, has strongly condemned recent remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The JAC leaders addressing a meeting here at Kurnool on Saturday has alleged that Pawan Kalyan had made a sweeping and offensive statement branding all Muslims in the country as “100% terrorists.”

In a scathing critique, the JAC demanded the immediate dismissal of Pawan Kalyan from his post, describing his comments as highly inflammatory and unacceptable in a secular democracy. “It is shocking that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has maintained silence on such a serious issue,” the leaders remarked, expressing deep concern over the government’s inaction.

The JAC further criticized Pawan Kalyan’s conduct, saying it is unbecoming of a constitutional functionary who has sworn allegiance to the Constitution. “He is behaving like an irrational patient, and we urge that he immediately consult a psychiatrist. Otherwise, his deteriorating mental condition might worsen,” the leaders added.

The JAC appealed to the Governor of Andhra Pradesh to take stringent action against the Deputy Chief Minister and relieve him from office. They asserted that Pawan Kalyan no longer deserves to continue as part of the coalition government. The leaders accused him of playing political games in alliance with the TDP and BJP, which are now being exposed one after the other. “People are watching these developments closely. We caution him to be careful,” they warned.

Concluding their address, the JAC emphasized that if Pawan Kalyan fails to act in accordance with the Constitution and democratic principles, the people themselves will politically bury his career. They reiterated their demand that the Deputy CM immediately retract his controversial statement and issue an unconditional apology to the Muslim community. Joint Action Committee convener Syed Zakir Maulana Rashadi, co-convener Maulana Mustaq Ahmad, Khan, M.A. Hameed, Aziz Khan, SMD Sharif, Syed Mansoor Maulana, Jahangir Basha Maulana, Touseef Rashadi, Ghouse Basha and others participated.