Jagan pushed state into ₹10L cr debt, alleges TDP

Rajamahendravaram : The TDP has alleged that former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year rule pushed Andhra Pradesh into a massive debt of Rs 10 lakh crore, while his family “misappropriated” another Rs 8 lakh crore.

A general body meeting of the TDP was held here on Wednesday. The meeting commenced with party leaders paying floral tributes to TDP founder, the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s portrait.

The party leaders expressed serious concerns over the financial mismanagement during the previous government’s tenure, claiming that reckless borrowing had crippled the state’s economy.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas criticised the YSRCP leaders for targeting the NDA coalition government while conveniently forgetting that Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented the Amma Vodi scheme only after a year in power.

Srinivas emphasised that the NDA government is working to rebuild the state, which he claimed was left in ruins by the previous administration. He highlighted the state’s financial crisis, stating that Rs 70,000 crore is being spent just on interest payments.

He asserted that the NDA alliance would achieve a resounding victory in the upcoming corporation elections, whenever they may be held.

TDP State General Secretary Ganni Krishna lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s experience and vision for attracting investments and industries to the state.

The meeting was presided over by Rajahmundry Parliament Committee Vice-President Majji Rambabu and attended by several key leaders, including TDP State Executive Secretary Erra Venu Gopal Rayudu, AP Settibalija Welfare Development Corporation Chairman Kudupudi Sattibabu, TDP State Secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar, TNTUC State General Secretary Varre Srinivas, former TNTUC District President Nakka Chittibabu, Aryapuram Bank Chairman Challa Shankara Rao, former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao, and former Rajahmundry Chamber of Commerce President Dondapati Satyambabu.