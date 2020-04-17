Jagan tested negative to COVID19 on Friday

Amaravati: After importing one lakh test kits on Friday, the government authorities first experimented it on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Dr K Rambabu, State Coordinator for COVID19 centre tested the sample of Chief Minister with the imported test kit.

That showed the negative result to the coronavirus. When this test was conducted, the result came within ten minutes. By taking blood samples of the Chief Minister, the doctor conducted the test.

Deputy CM (Health) Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Health, Medical and Family Welfare department Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present during that time.