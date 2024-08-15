Live
Just In
Jana Sena Wishes on 78th Independence Day, Calls for Progress and Unity
On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Janasena Party extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens through their social media channels. The party emphasized the significance of the freedom achieved through the sacrifices of numerous noble souls throughout the nation's history.
In their statement, Janasena expressed a commitment to guiding India towards development in all sectors. They encouraged every citizen to take a proactive role in contributing to the nation's progress, highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving a brighter future.
As the country commemorates this important day, Janasena's message resonates with the call for national growth and development, urging every individual to step forward and play their part in shaping India's destiny.