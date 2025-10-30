  • Menu
Justice Samanta takes oath as AP High Court judge

Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur administering oath of office to Justice Subhendu Samanta in the first court hall of the High Court in Amaravati on Wednesday

Vijayawada: Justice Subhendu Samanta has taken charge as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday at the first court hall of the High Court premises at Nelapadu here. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur.

Justice Samanta was transferred from the Calcutta High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court as part of the recent judicial transfers approved by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including High Court judges, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, Additional Solicitor General Challa Dhananjaya, AP High Court Bar Association president K. Chidambaram, AP Bar Council Chairman N. Dwarakanath Reddy, Additional Advocate General E. Sambasiva Pratap, Deputy Solicitor General Ponnarao, and Public Prosecutor M. Lakshminarayana.

Also present were Registrar General Parthasarathi, other Registrars, senior advocates, members of the Bar Association and Bar Council, officers and staff of the High Court, and representatives from the AP Legal Services Authority and the AP Judicial Academy.

The ceremony marked Justice Samanta’s formal induction into the AP High Court, strengthening the judicial bench of the State with his experience and service.

