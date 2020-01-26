Kadapa : 3 forest staff attacked by Bear in lankamalleswara forest at Sidhavatam

Kadapa : As many as 3 forest staff were attacked by Bear in lankamalleswara forest at Sidhavatam on Sunday evening. According to the sources when the staff were discharging responsibilities in the forest suddenly a Bear which was pouncing behind the bushes attacked them around 4.30Pm on Sunday. Injured persons were shifted to the RIMS hospital where the condition of them stated to be stable.

Meanwhile forest officials cautioned the locals not to venture in to isolated areas without proper security as there may be danger of attack from the Bear.