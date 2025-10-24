Kadiri MLA orders establishment of auto nagar

Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad has directed officials to initiate steps for establishing an Auto Nagar in the town to support local automobile workforce. Members of Mechanical Engineering Workers’ Union met the MLA at RDO office on Thursday and appealed for a dedicated industrial area for mechanics and auto technicians.

Responding positively, the MLA instructed revenue and municipal officials to identify suitable land for the project. He said setting up an Auto Nagar would be another milestone in Kadiri’s development, benefitting hundreds of families directly and providing indirect employment to thousands.

The proposed hub will bring all vehicle-related services under one roof, offering better facilities and convenience to vehicle owners. He assured that eligible workers will be allotted plots within Auto Nagar on a fair and transparent basis.

Later, Venkata Prasad, along with RDO officials, inspected housing plots allotted to building construction workers. He vowed to ensure justice for all eligible beneficiaries, warning that strict action will be taken against those involved in irregular or fake allocations. He instructed revenue officials to resolve workers’ grievances within a week and to submit a detailed report on any irregularities for immediate corrective measures.