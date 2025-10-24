Live
- Cultural Revival on the Plate: Regional Indian Cuisines Going Global
- Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
- How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way
- APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness
- Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
- 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship
- Cohort leadership conclave 2025 ignites innovation and leadership excellence
- SimplyJITH Group Expands Horizons with Majority Stake in Arabian Construction (India)
- CBN Forum Launches Annapoorné Sadhapurné and Blood Donation Drive in Hyderabad
- OnePlus 15R specifications surface ahead of official launch
Kadiri MLA orders establishment of auto nagar
Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad has directed officials to initiate steps for establishing an Auto Nagar in the town to support local...
Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad has directed officials to initiate steps for establishing an Auto Nagar in the town to support local automobile workforce. Members of Mechanical Engineering Workers’ Union met the MLA at RDO office on Thursday and appealed for a dedicated industrial area for mechanics and auto technicians.
Responding positively, the MLA instructed revenue and municipal officials to identify suitable land for the project. He said setting up an Auto Nagar would be another milestone in Kadiri’s development, benefitting hundreds of families directly and providing indirect employment to thousands.
The proposed hub will bring all vehicle-related services under one roof, offering better facilities and convenience to vehicle owners. He assured that eligible workers will be allotted plots within Auto Nagar on a fair and transparent basis.
Later, Venkata Prasad, along with RDO officials, inspected housing plots allotted to building construction workers. He vowed to ensure justice for all eligible beneficiaries, warning that strict action will be taken against those involved in irregular or fake allocations. He instructed revenue officials to resolve workers’ grievances within a week and to submit a detailed report on any irregularities for immediate corrective measures.