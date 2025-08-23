Kakani slams coalition on urea shortage

Guntur: The YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its neglect towards agriculture and gross failure in supplying urea and other agriculture inputs to farmers on time only to benefit private players for kickbacks and check the corrupt practices of the cabinet ministers. Speaking to media at party headquarters here on Friday, former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, the coalition has done away with RBKs which were like a boon to farmers who used to get from seed to marketing facilities as a one-stop facility and has miserably failed to supply urea, pesticides and other inputs as they are being routed through private players who are selling at a higher price.

Though the kharif season has begun, and 16.78 lakh tonnes of urea is required, only 65,000 tonnes are supplied by the government and farmers are queuing up leaving their agriculture works and are forced to buy from the private players paying an extra amount of Rs 250 per bag. While the actual price is Rs 266.50 urea is now being sold by private players at Rs 450.