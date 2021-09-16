Kakinada: TDP demands MSP for farmers

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) criticized the YSRCP government for failing to provide the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers.

The TDP leaders observed 'Rythu Kosam Telugu Desam' and staged protests in all mandals across the district on Wednesday.

Venkateswar Rao with other leaders staged a protest here, demanding the YSRCP government withdraw its anti-farmer policies. The party leaders and activists raised slogans and displayed placards in protest against the indifferent attitude of the YSRCP government. The TDP activists dumped sacks of grain on the road with a tractor and raised slogans.

Kondababu questioned why the police were blocking if they were fighting peacefully in support of the farmers. He said that the TDP government has supported the farmers and provided MSP for their crop through paddy purchasing centers.

But the YSRCP government ignored the farmers in providing the MSP in the district. He said that the Jagan Reddy government had not paid the MSP to farmers till now. Due to the implementation of anti-farmers policies in the state, the farmers are facing many problems to get loans while some farmers committed suicides, he added.

The TDP leaders and cadres held rallies and submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer Ch Sathibabu.