Live
- 12 killed in Russia's strike on Donetsk region: Ukraine
- Kangana reveals the best thing about being an actor
- Five data entry employees suspended for negligence in duties in Srikakulam
- YSRCP MLC brother murdered in Kurnool
- Balakrishna to tour Hindupuram from today
- Jana Sena demands to complete works of library in Bobbili
- Paritala Sriram continues Padayatra in Dharmavaram on fourth day
- MLC Ramachandraiah flays YSRCP
- Several youth joins in Congress in Kadiri
- CITU president to withdraw ESMA act on Anganwadis
Just In
Kapu Sankeshama Sena extends support to Pawan Kalyan
Highlights
Kapu Sankshema Sena decided in an emergency meeting to announce full support to Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming elections.
The presiding district president Puli Sriramulu said that those who hold Pawan Kalyan as an ideal will not criticise.
He said they are playing a big role by supporting the weaker sections and asked them not to be provoked.
He said that the state needs the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.
