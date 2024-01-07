  • Menu
Kapu Sankeshama Sena extends support to Pawan Kalyan

Kapu Sankeshama Sena extends support to Pawan Kalyan
Highlights

Kapu Sankshema Sena decided in an emergency meeting to announce full support to Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming elections.

The presiding district president Puli Sriramulu said that those who hold Pawan Kalyan as an ideal will not criticise.

He said they are playing a big role by supporting the weaker sections and asked them not to be provoked.

He said that the state needs the leadership of Pawan Kalyan.

