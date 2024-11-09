  • Menu
‘Kara Jayantutsavam’ to be celebrated on Nov 30

File photo of renowned Telugu writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao
File photo of renowned Telugu writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao

Visakhapatnam: The centenary celebrations of renowned Telugu writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao, popularly known as Kara mastaru, is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 9.

Known for his outstanding contribution to Telugu literature and for elevating Telugu storytelling on a global stage, Kalipatnam Rama Rao’s legacy will be honoured in a series of events on the occasion.

Organised jointly by Kendra Sahitya Akademi and the Writers’ Academy, the celebrations will take place at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Vigyan Kendra at Dabagardens from 10 am onwards.

During the event ‘Kara Jayanthutsavam’, Kara’s remarkable contributions to Telugu literature will be highlighted. As part of the celebrations, a monograph on the life and contributions of Kalipatnam Rama Rao, titled ‘Jeevan Laghu Charitra’ will be released. Following the inaugural session, a series of literary discussions will be held involving prominent Telugu writers.

