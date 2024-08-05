  • Menu
Know Your MLA: Former Collector now MLA of Prathipadu

Highlights

Burla Ramanajaneyulu’s experience as civil servant helps him in addressing problems in the constituency

Guntur: Former Guntur District Collector Burla Ramanjaneyulu was elected to the Assembly for the first time from the prestigious Prathipadu SC reserved constituency in Guntur district. During the 2019 Assembly elections he contested from Kodumur SC constituency of Kurnool district and was defeated.

However, this time he was fielded from Guntur district by TDP from where he emerged victorious. As a retired IAS officer, he is using his experience and contacts in the government and district administration and solving the problems of the people in the constituency. He is accessible to the people and party activists and actively participates in the party programmes in the constituency.

While working as District Collector, he introduced weather based crop insurance on pilot basis in Guntur district and successfully implemented it. He is guiding other MLAs and officials to speed up the process of solving the problems in the constituencies.

