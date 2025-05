Kodela statue unveiled

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao developed infrastructure in Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet Assembly constituencies.

He unveiled the statue of Kodela at Government General Hospital in Narasaraopet and paid tributes on the occasion of his 77th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people of erstwhile Guntur district will never forget him. He further said that Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao committed suicide due to conspiracy of YSRCP government.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu said Dr Kodela Siva Prasad played a key role in Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli Assembly constituencies’ development.

Government chief whip GV Anjaneyulu, MLAs Prathipati Pulla Rao, Dr Chadalavada Aravinda Babu, TDP Palnadu district president Kommapati Sridhar and Dr Kodela Sivaram were present.