Kollu Ravindra addresses on Liquor policy in assembly, assures of transparency

Minister Kollu Ravindra delivered a compelling speech in the Assembly, addressing serious allegations surrounding the liquor policy implemented between 2019 and 2024. He highlighted a rampant culture of preferential treatment, where orders for liquor were disproportionately awarded to a mere seven companies, which accounted for over 63% of the total orders.

Ravindra claimed that an average of Rs. 200 was illegally solicited in each transaction, with evidence suggesting that Rs. 3,113 crore was misappropriated through liquor and beer sales. He argued that the introduction of local brands in recent years has led to the systematic elimination of previously available national and international brands, which were subject to threats and intimidation.

The minister outlined stark discrepancies in sales figures, citing that while Officer's Choice sold 35 lakh cases in 2018, orders plummeted to just 5 lakh under the previous administration. Similarly, McDowells’ deliveries fell from 22 lakh cases to a mere 5.

Ravindra noted a dramatic increase in state revenue from liquor, which surged from Rs. 4,186 crore in 2018-19 to Rs. 42,762 crore by 2023-24. He attributed this jump to the substitution of quality brands with substandard ones, resulting in dangerous consequences. The minister referred to a tragic incident in Jangareddygudem, where 42 people died due to the consumption of adulterated liquor.

The rising prevalence of alcohol-related crime, suicides, and health issues such as liver and kidney problems are alarming trends attributed to the poor quality of available alcohol. He revealed that admissions to the Guntur GGH De-Addiction Centre skyrocketed from 343 cases in 2018 to 4,913 in 2023.

In a fervent defence of his government's actions, Ravindra noted that they prioritised rigorous testing of various alcohol types to ensure quality. Under their administration, 3,396 liquor shops were allocated transparently, generating Rs. 1,797 crore in application fees.

He emphasised a commitment to the workers of the liquor industry, stating that 350 shops had been allocated specifically for them, along with subsidies totalling Rs. 103 crore in licensing fees. The government has also aimed to bring affordable alcohol to the market, aiming for quart bottles at Rs. 99, to deter the poor from turning to hazardous homemade liquor.

Expressing a commitment to public health, Ravindra promised transparency in the ongoing investigation led by the CID, vowing to expose and penalise those responsible for previous misappropriations. He alleged that essential documents were destroyed at Tadepalli Palace during the investigation setup, suggesting systemic corruption.