Krishna University NSS volunteers transform villages in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: Villages in Machilipatnam Rural Mandal of Krishna district are witnessing significant improvements thanks to the proactive efforts of NSS volunteers from Krishna University. Under the Swarnandhra – Swachhandhra initiative and the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof K Ramji, volunteers engaged in multiple activities across nine villages, including Kona, Palletummalapalem, Patheru, Polatitippa, Rudravaram, Gundupalem, Seetharamapuram, and the Sarada Nagar areas of Machilipatnam Rural Mandal on Saturday.

As part of the programme, NSS volunteers focused on raising awareness in the community about financial management, environmental cleanliness, the importance of tree plantation, and education. They utilised social media platforms to extend outreach and organised rallies in collaboration with local residents to reinforce these messages. Present at the initiative were Krishna University NSS Unit Coordinator Dr M Sravani, Engineering College Principal Dr Vijaya Kumari, and NSS Programme Officers Dr Ravi, Dr Kavitha, Dr Shanthi, Dr Sesha Reddy, Dr Durga Prasad, Dr Salma, and PD Gopi.