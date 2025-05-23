Kumki elephants to tame rogue elephants

Gannavaram Airport (Krishna district): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated, “The problem of rogue elephants and their herds in the State has existed for a long time. This sensitive issue between humans and elephants has led to the destruction of hundreds of acres of crops and the loss of dozens of human lives. I believe that with the Kumki elephants provided by the Karnataka government, which responded with a humanitarian approach, the problem in villages adjacent to forests will largely be resolved.”

He mentioned that the Karnataka government has currently provided four elephants, and the remaining elephants will arrive in two to three weeks. The Kumki elephants will be transported to a special training center in Kuppam for appropriate training and their assistance will be sought when needed.

Pawan Kalyan spoke to the national media at Vijayawada Airport on Wednesday night.

The Karnataka government has responded very positively. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre took the initiative to provide Kumki elephants to solve the problem.

Regarding liquor scam, Pawan Kalyan said that the authorised investigation agency is currently investigating the liquor scam that occurred during the previous government’s tenure. Officials are conducting the investigation appropriately, he added.

He alleged that during the previous government’s tenure, they claimed ‘door-to-door ration distribution’ and committed a scam worth Rs 1,600 crore. He said the vehicles never went to door-to-door. Everyone had to go to the vehicle that came to their street to collect rations. ‘The then-government officials misused 9,260 vehicles as a “green channel” for illegal ration rice transportation. Even now, the government is considering giving those vehicles back to the owners out of humanitarian consideration and providing them with a livelihood.’ The State Cabinet has decided to cancel these MDU vehicles introduced by the previous government. We will proceed appropriately on this, the Deputy CM stated.