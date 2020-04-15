Kurnool: High alert sounded in red zone areas

Kurnool: No doubt, there is alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the district. On Tuesday, eight positive cases were registered in the Kurnool city.

Of the eight cases, five are from Gani Galli and other three were registered at Budwara Peta. With these eight cases, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 93 which is the second largest number after Guntur with 109 cases.

Apart from 93 positive cases, two deaths were also reported so far in the district, stated the district collector, G Veera Pandiyan.

If the cases are bifurcated by corporation, municipality and mandal-wise, Kurnool corporation leads the pack with 29 cases, followed by Nandyal (19), Atmakur (5), Nandikotkur (3) and Dhone municipality (1).

Besides Kurnool corporation and municipalities, Banaganapalli mandal has registered 5 cases, Panyam(7), Kodumur(3), Chagalamarri (3), Gadivemula (2), Sirivella (2), Kurnool (1), Orvakal (1), Owk (1), Rudravara (1) and one case in Sanjamala mandal.

The district administration and police departments have announced high risk alert at the red zones. The lockdown norms would be very stringent at these areas, stated the SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

The residents are strictly warned to stay indoors, while the entry of outsiders is banned. Moreover, violators have to face severe punishment apart from jail sentence, he added.

He along with the Circle Inspector of Two Town police station, Maheshwar Reddy was making rounds in the city announcing stringent action through loud speakers.

He appealed to the residents of NR Peta and Kotha Peta to support the efforts of police personnel. Some areas in town limits are being specially focused.

In case of emergency, the residents are advised to call helpline number, he added.

Meanwhile, the district collector, G Veera Pandiyan has ordered the Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, S Ravindra Babu to intensively take up spraying of hypo sodium chlorate, sprinkling of bleaching and sanitation at the specified areas.

He further ordered to ensure vegetables and other essential commodities to the residents. The personnel of medical department need to conduct regular screening, stated the collector.