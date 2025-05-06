Lokesh to lay stone for LG electronics plant at Sri City on May 8

Tirupati: Minister for Education and IT, Electronics & Communications Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for LG Electronics’ new manufacturing facility at Sri City on May 8. The plant, with an investment of Rs 5,001 crore, marks the South Korean giant’s first unit in South India and its third in the country after Pune and Noida. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar confirmed the minister’s two-day visit to Tirupati district on May 7 and 8.

Lokesh will arrive from Mumbai at Renigunta Airport at 3.30 pm on May 7 and proceed by road to Satyavedu, reaching VMK Kalyana Mandapam by 5.10 pm. He will participate in various local programmes there until 8 pm. On May 8, the minister will leave Satyavedu at 10.30 am and reach Sri City by 10.50 am to attend the foundation-laying ceremony from 11 am to 1 pm. He is scheduled to depart for Hyderabad from Tirupati airport at 2.40 pm the same day.

Meanwhile, the upcoming facility will manufacture a wide range of consumer electronics including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, televisions, and compressors. The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has already allocated 188 acres for the project.

Once operational, the plant is expected to provide direct employment to about 1,500 people and generate indirect opportunities for nearly 5,000 more across Tirupati, Nellore, and surrounding districts. Commercial production is expected to commence within two to three years.