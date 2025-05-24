Lokesh to set his mark on Kadapa Mahanadu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set to undergo a major transformation at this year’s Mahanadu, with the leadership signalling a new era of progressive reforms and ideological revival. Nara Lokesh is determined to reshape the party’s direction in line with evolving public expectations and the spirit of its founding ideals.

With the slogan ‘Society is the temple... people are the Gods’ under the umbrella of ‘My Telugu Family’, TDP is charting out a new course with six key focus areas intended to give the party a fresh and dynamic identity for the next four decades.

The six pillars of the new vision include global eminence for Telugu identity and as part of it, Lokesh is poised to introduce the concept of ‘My Telugu Family’ to unite and elevate Telugu communities across regions and sectors. The second one is women empowerment – ‘Stree Shakti’ championing women’s rights and focus on elevating women to leadership roles. The third one is social reengineering for the poor, with an ambition to build a poverty-free society.

The fourth one is youth power – ‘Yuvagalam’ the initiative of Lokesh acknowledging the energy and potential of the youth, the party aims to prioritise employment, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

The fifth is focus on support to farmers. The TDP is set to prioritise irrigation, technological integration, and global agricultural standards. The six one to be focused is ‘Cadre is the leader’ - emphasising grassroots democracy, TDP reaffirms that its strength lies in its cadre. Lokesh plans to further institutionalise welfare schemes for party workers, uphold their dignity, and give them a decisive role in party affairs, guided by the principle ‘The worker is the leader’.

TDP is all set to host its annual Mahanadu in Kadapa on an unprecedented scale from May 27 to 29, making it one of the most remarkable political events in the party’s history. The three-day event will begin with internal deliberations on party ideology, strategies, and organisation on day 1, followed by policy discussions on governance and welfare initiatives on day 2. The grand finale on day 3 will feature a massive public meeting expected to draw over 5 lakh people.

TDP leaders will use Mahanadu platform to explain the critical need for consistent governance to achieve long-term development goals. Citing examples from other Indian states like Gujarat and Odisha, they will highlight how political stability has been instrumental in driving progress.

With the initiative of Lokesh, the Mahanadu will also witness the launch of ‘My TDP App’, a significant digital initiative aimed at strengthening engagement between the party and the public. The key features of the app include performance tracking of party workers right from grassroots workers to politburo members, the app will evaluate the contribution and activity levels of party members using data-driven insights. Recognition for dedicated cadre: The app will help identify and reward hard working party workers based on their commitment and participation. It will serve as a platform to communicate the party’s ideology, updates, and programs to the public, enhancing transparency and trust.