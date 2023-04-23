Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra reached 78th day, continues yatra on Adoni

The Yuva Galam Padayatra undertaken by Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and youth leader Nara Lokesh reached its 78th day on Sunday. As part of it the yatra started from the Kadithota cross camp site in the Adoni assembly segment.



On this occasion, he met with the locals at Ganekal Cross. Later at Bhallekal Cross, a discussion will be held with the locals followed by a meeting with BC community on the outskirts of Kuppagal.



Nara Lokesh will meet will be meeting with the locals in Pedadthumbalam. Nara Lokesh will stay at the resort center at Tumbalam Cross for the night.



Meanwhile, youth Leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra crossed the 1000 km milestone. The padayatra reached 1000 km near Rayanagar in Adoni town. On this occasion, a plaque was unveiled near Iswi. A large number of women, youth, workers and townspeople came out on the roads and met Lokesh and expressed solidarity with the padayatra







