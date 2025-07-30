MA &UD focuses on projects in urban areas under PPP mode

Vijayawada: The municipal administration and urban development department, led by principal secretary S Suresh Kumar is accelerating urban development in the state through innovative financing models like Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), and Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

These efforts aim to implement revenue-generating infrastructure projects to enhance urban livability and sustainability. During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Suresh Kumar evaluated 30 projects across urban local bodies (ULBs), focusing on sectors such as solid waste management (waste to energy), urban mobility, road Infrastructure, solar energy, green infrastructure, treated water supply for industries, and commercial development of urban land under PPP.

Senior officials, including the commissioner and director of municipal administration, finance department representatives, Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML), and ULB commissioners, attended the meeting.

Suresh Kumar stressed on the innovative land monetisation and mixed-use development strategies to optimise underutilised urban assets, ensuring long-term financial sustainability and improved citizen services. The state government is prioritising strategic projects under PPP and HAM models, including city road development in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to enhance traffic management, road safety, and urban transport. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is spearheading tourism-friendly initiatives, such as the East Coast Habitat Centre at Madhurawada, a mixed-use urban node integrating residential, commercial, and institutional facilities.

Other projects include the Vizag Experience & Virtual Reality Arena with a hotel, India’s first immersive digital tourism zone, and eco-tourism facilities like Eco Cottages, a 360° Revolving Restaurant, and Bay View Café at Kailasagiri.

Additionally, a 50-storey residential tower at Madhurawada aims to redefine Visakhapatnam’s skyline, while affordable housing for middle-income groups and a Boat Club at Gambhiram Lake will promote inclusive growth and eco-tourism, generating sustainable municipal revenue.