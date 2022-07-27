Machilipatnam: Krishna University Board of Studies mulls key changes in syllabus

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): The meeting of the Board of Studies of Krishna University took some important decisions changing certain issues in the university syllabus.

The meeting was held with all the departments here on Wednesday with Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar in the chair.

For postgraduate students, common course structure will be introduced from the academic year of 2022-23 as per the outcome-based education system of national education policy.

The syllabus will be formulated based on the outcome-based education system. Issues like summer internship and career counselling would be included in the syllabus and teaching and learning pedagogy would be included in the syllabus.

Prof Chandrasekhar said that the decisions on these crucial issues were taken during the meeting.

Prof MV Basaveswara Rao from chemistry department, Prof YK Sundarakrishna from computer science and engineering department, Prof T Hymavathi from mathematics department, Prof E Dileep from English department, Prof Y Maruthi from biosciences department, Prof V Venkata Ramu from physics department and Registrar Dr M Rami Reddy attended the meeting for which Dr Ch Jayasankar Prasad was the convener.