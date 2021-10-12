Machilipatnam: Orientation classes for cops on cybercrimes conclude

Machilipatnam: To deal with rising cybercrimes, Krishna district police is strengthening the IT core teams and imparting special training to the police personnel.

As part of it, a 40-day orientation programme was being conducted here to help the IT core teams to enhance skills to analyse the cybercrimes and utilising the cyber tools. The special training was given to analyse the internet protocol data and cell tower dump data, which are very important to detect the crimes and nab the criminals.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal took special initiative and conducted the 40-day orientation classes here. The main objective of the orientation classes was 'Each one-teach one'. In this programme each member of the IT core team teaches one to deal with the cybercrimes.

The SP addressed the IT core team members in a private function hall on Sunday. He said the district police are upgrading the technical knowledge to deal with the cybercrimes in all police stations without depending on the district headquarters or other cyber police station.

He called upon the IT core team to make use of the training classes. He said 120 members of the IT core teams have imparted training to their counterparts so that they can work together on the cybercrimes and improve the policing.

The SP said that the police have to face many challenges in their day today duties and have to fulfil different types of duties.

He called upon the police to keep Krishna district in the first place in the State with their skills and knowledge. He presented mementos to constable T Srikanth of Mylavaram police station and constable Shaik Abrar Baba of Gamapalagudem police station for securing the first and second places in the training classes.

Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, Bandar DSP Masum Basha, Disha Mahila police station DSP Rajiv Kumar and other officials attended the concluding session of training class.