Mahanadu takes off on a grand note

Kadapa: Mahanadu, the three-day annual conclave of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), commenced on a grand note here on Tuesday, drawing significant attention as it is being held for the first time in Kadapa, a district historically considereda stronghold of the YSRCP.

Party national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the three-day event. Upon his arrival, Naidu toured a around a digital photo exhibition titled “NTR Gallery and Mana Chandranna”, showcasing the life and legacy of party founder NT Rama Rao and significant moments from his own political journey. He also visited a blood donation camp organized by party leaders at the venue. The Mahanadu conclave officially began with Chief Minister Naidu lighting the lamp in front of a photograph of party founder NTR, followed by the singing of ‘Maa Telugu Talliki’, an ode to Mother Telugu. During the opening session, TDP leader Somisetti Venkateswarlu presented a solemn account of party leaders and activists who lost their lives during the previous YSRCP regime, stating that approximately 1,030 TDP members were killed. In his welcome address, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao highlighted the historical significance of Kadapa hosting Mahanadu, anticipating that it would capture the attention of Telugu people worldwide.

Following the welcome address, a politburo member read the party secretary’s report, setting the stage for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s inaugural speech.

The post-lunch session of the first day saw several ministers and party leaders addressing the gathering. The initial day of Mahanadu primarily focused on crucial party affairs, including discussions on organizational structure, future action plans, and the party’s fundamental principles. Mahanadu is expected to deliberate on 14 key resolutions over the next two days, encompassing governance achievements, vision-based initiatives, and the government’s accomplishments in its first year.