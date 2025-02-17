Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams Set to Begin at Srisailam, CM Naidu invited

The much-anticipated Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple are set to commence from the 19th of this month and will run until March 1. Temple authorities have confirmed that all preparations for the grand celebrations are complete.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to attend the festivities, a gesture extended by the Executive Officer (EO) of the Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, M. Srinivasa Rao, alongside local scholars and Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy. During the invitation ceremony, temple scholars offered the CM prasad and a portrait of the deity, along with their blessings.

In a related development, State Roads & Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy also received an invitation to the Brahmotsavams. Today, the Srisailam Devasthanam EO met with the minister at the Secretariat to formally deliver the invitation letter, during which temple priests and Vedic scholars presented Tirtha Prasad and offered their blessings.

Minister Janardhan Reddy took the opportunity to inquire about the arrangements being made for the Brahmotsavams, emphasizing the importance of ensuring smooth darshan experiences for devotees. He provided several suggestions for enhancing security measures and managing queue congestion at the temple, aiming to to facilitate a comfortable and memorable experience for all visitors.

As the temple gears up for the celebrations, devotees and visitors alike are looking forward to the sacred festivities honoring Lord Shiva.