Maintain strict vigil on flood levels, collector to officials

Srikakulam: District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed officials to maintain strict vigil on flood water levels in the main rivers of Vamsadhara and Nagavali. In the wake of incessant rains reported in the catchment areas in Odihsa, flood water levels are slowly increasing in the rivers.

The district collector reviewed flood situation in the district with the officials concerned at the collector’s office on Monday. On the occasion,he instructed them to take all necessary steps to prevent inundation, damage to canals bunds and also repair roads at quick pace.

Pundkaralso directed the agriculture and revenue officials to prevent damage of crops at Turakapeta village in LNPeta mandal. He asked officials of concerned departments to initiate measures to prevent rain related diseases and maintain better sanitation. Joint collector M Naveen also attended.