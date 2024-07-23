  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Maintain strict vigil on flood levels, collector to officials

Maintain strict vigil on flood levels, collector to officials
x
Highlights

District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed officials to maintain strict vigil on flood water levels in the main rivers of Vamsadhara and Nagavali.

Srikakulam: District collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar directed officials to maintain strict vigil on flood water levels in the main rivers of Vamsadhara and Nagavali. In the wake of incessant rains reported in the catchment areas in Odihsa, flood water levels are slowly increasing in the rivers.

The district collector reviewed flood situation in the district with the officials concerned at the collector’s office on Monday. On the occasion,he instructed them to take all necessary steps to prevent inundation, damage to canals bunds and also repair roads at quick pace.

Pundkaralso directed the agriculture and revenue officials to prevent damage of crops at Turakapeta village in LNPeta mandal. He asked officials of concerned departments to initiate measures to prevent rain related diseases and maintain better sanitation. Joint collector M Naveen also attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X