Make all arrangements before booking darshan tickets: EO Anil Kumar Singhal

Tirupati: Keeping in view that a sizeable number of devotees who booked tickets for darshan failed to turn up for various reasons, TTD urged the pilgrims to think twice before booking the tickets.



Speaking to media after the 'Dial your EO' programme held in TTD administrative building meeting hall here on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said that about 28 per cent of the devotees who booked the ticket online (Rs 300 special entry ticket) did not turn up for darshan while 12 per cent of offline ticket-holders (Sarvadarshan) also failed to turn up for darshan.

"The devotees book the tickets immediately after they are released online anticipating that the tickets would soon be exhausted without finalising other arrangements like transport and also carefully considering local conditions like containment zone declaration by the administration seems to be resulting in large number of ticket-holders failing to come for darshan,'' he said appealing to the devotees to ensure that all required arrangements are made before booking the tickets. This would avoid absence which in turn helps others get tickets for the much sought after darshan of Lord Venkateswara,'' Singhal explained.

From June 11 to July 10, the number of devotees who had darshan through online tickets was 1,64,242 against 2,02,346 booked, with 55,669 not coming for darshan. In case of the offline ticket holders, 85,434 had darshan against 97,216 who collectedthe tokens for Sarvadarshan, leaving 11,782 absent from darshan, he informed.

Holding of darshan tickets by pilgrims from other States, will not entitle them to come to Tirumala without the valid permission from the concerned State authorities (e-pass), he said pointing out that the absentees are more from other States particularly far off States.

On the release of 'white paper' on TTD lands, Singhal said it is in the final stage for release and declined to give specific time for the release of it.

The collection and compilation of the details of the lands was 100 per cent over and the re-checking is going on as TTD is keen on avoiding slightest error to avoid controversy, he added.

The TTD is readying the tender process for the works for arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams that occur in September and will take a final call on the arrangements by August end on the works and also conduct of festival including in what manner, depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Stating that that so far there is no dearth of funds as the TTD managed to meet its expenses with its funds in hand and existing sources and may not find any difficulty for payment of July salary to employees in August.

"The TTD has not taken single rupee from its Corpus fund and sustaining, though the temple remained closed for nearly 80 days," he observed.

The TTD requires Rs 60 crore to Rs 70 crore for payment of salaries to its big contingent of employees apart from other expenses like maintenance of temples and buildings.

In this connection, the TTD has got unexpected income from the sale of human hair from which it secured Rs 37 crore against the offset price of Rs 30 crore.

Regarding the income, he said the TTD had got after the reopening of the shrine for darshan, he said the Hundi collection stood at Rs 16.73 crore and sale of laddus Rs 13.36 lakh.