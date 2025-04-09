Make foolproof arrangements for CM’s visit: Parthasarathy

Eluru: Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Nuzvid constituency on the 11th of this month.

On Tuesday, the Minister along with District Collector K Vetri Selvi, Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy and officials of various departments reviewed the arrangements for the CM’s visit. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Parthasarathy said that the Chief Minister will participate in various programmes in Agiripalli. The State-level celebrations of Mahatma Jyothirao Phule Jayanti will be organised in Agiripalli on April 11, and the Chief Minister will participate in these programmes.

He said that the Chief Minister will go to the workplaces of the weaker sections and enquire about their problems. He said that the programme will be organised in a way that reflects the assistance provided by the State government for the upliftment of the weaker sections, their livelihood and their economic development.

He said that the necessary tools will be provided to the weaker sections like the artisans and the weavers, and loans will be provided for their economic development after knowing their problems.

Minister Parthasarathy said that he will bring the problems in the constituency to the notice of the Chief Minister and work to resolve them.

On the occasion, the Minister inspected the places proposed by the officials for the helipad and the public meeting in Vadlamanu, a suburb of Agiripalli. He said that a suitable place should be identified for the helicopter landing and that there should be strong security in the surrounding areas.

He said that a place with such capacity should be identified according to the number of people attending the public meeting.

In view of the summer, arrangements such as drinking water, tents, chairs, etc should be made so that the people do not face any inconvenience during the public meeting. The Minister also instructed the officials to arrange robust security at the helipad and public meeting venue.

Sub-Collector B Smaran Raj, tahsildar Prasad, MPDO Venu, former MLAs Ghanta MuraliRamakrishna and others accompanied the Minister.