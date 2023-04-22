Malabar ropes in Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassador

Visakhapatnam: Malabar Gold and Diamonds has roped in Indian actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador. The announcement has come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar Group, which began its operations in 1993.

With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand, as well as strengthen their presence in existing markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Alia Bhatt commented, "I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand acceptance among Indians and Indian sub-continental audiences, the immense success the group has reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family."

Sharing his views Malabar Group Chairman, MP Ahammed, "We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental part in elevating our brand's status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold and Diamonds to newer heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand."

As Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, Ahammed mentioned that the group is reaffirming its commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is globally renowned for providing an exceptional jewellery shopping experience with convenience and customer-friendly policies, known as the 'Malabar Promise.' With more than 12 exclusive brands in gold, diamond, and precious gems, Malabar Gold and Diamonds presents the latest designs curated from 20 countries, catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of their vast, multicultural customer base.