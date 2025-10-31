Man gets 20 yr jail term for raping minor

Ongole: The POCSO Court in Ongole on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Konkala Harshavardhan alias Harsh (20) from Komarolu mandal was convicted for repeatedly raping the minor on March 31, 2023, when she went to fetch water from a borewell. A case was registered at Komarolu police station based on the victim’s complaint. The investigation was conducted by the then Traffic DSP V Srinivasa Rao, who arrested the accused. Former Markapur DSP G Veeraraghava Reddy filed the chargesheet. Special Public Prosecutor Gottipatii Srinivasarao argued the prosecution’s case. POCSO Court Judge K Sailaja also ordered DLSA to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim.

District SP V Harshavardhan Raju commended the police team for their efforts and warned that perpetrators of sexual crimes against women and children cannot escape the law. He urged parents to maintain vigilance and encouraged victims to report such incidents without fear.