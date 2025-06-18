Maulya Padmavati creates smallest spoon

Vijayawada: Karumuri Maulya Padmavati, a resident of Vijayawada has created the world’s smallest spoon using ‘Sri Valli’ wood. The spoon weighs just 0.002 milligrams and is 1.3 millimetres in height.

Earlier, one artiste from Gujarat made a spoon weighing 1.4 milligrams, which earned that artiste a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Now, Maulya Padmavati has surpassed that record.

Previously too, Padmavati had created key scenes from the Ramayana on rice grains. She also demonstrated her talent by writing the national song Vande Mataram on thread grains and vermicelli strands, and by crafting images of Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, and Chandrashekhar Azad on mustard seeds