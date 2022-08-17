Mega blood donation camp held at Guntakal

Anantapur: A mega blood donation camp was organised in Guntakal town as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Tuesday.

The blood donation camp was organised at Dr Sarojini Naidu Girls Municipal High School under the auspices of Loving Hearts Foundation and Pragathi Padham Youth Association in coordination with Nehru Yuva Kendra Anantapur and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

A large number of youth participated in this programme and donated blood to the Government General Hospital Blood Bank. The occasion was graced by district youth officer Bisathi Bharat, DYO Sandeep Kumar, DDO Srinivasulu, founders of Loving Hearts Foundation Dr Arvind Kumar, Ex-MPP Beemireddy, youth leaders Manjula Venkatesh, Ramu, teachers K Venu Gopal Reddy, Sesha Pani Raju, Narayana Reddy, Brahma Nanda Reddy and founders of Young Startups Krishna and Phani Krishna. Bisathi Bharath, District Youth Officer said that blood donation is the greatest of all donations and everyone is requested to come forward to donate blood for the needy people.

He said, "Three people die every hour due to lack of blood, so we can save one life by donating blood once every three months cycle." He informed that by donating blood, three lives can be saved by segregating plasma, blood platelets and red blood cells. Nearly 100 youth and women from all corners of Guntakal surroundings came to donate blood. The blood donors who have donated blood have been presented with medals and certificates of appreciation from the Central government.

Organisers Rama Chari, Sidhu, Raja, Ram Bhupal, Maruthi, Kiran Kumar, Akram, Manikanta, Sudhir, Anil, Jeelan, Pawan Kumar Reddy, Aditya, Deva Chari, Karthik, Ashok and others participated and made the event a grand success.

The youth who donated blood at the camp have taken a pledge to donate blood every three months and it is their tribute to freedom fighters during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.