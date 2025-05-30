Live
Mini Mahanadu a grand success at Fremont in US
Vijayawada: The Mini Mahanadu-2025 organised at Fremont in California in the United States making the 102nd birth anniversary of TDP founder, legendary NT Rama Rao, is a resounding success.
The event organised by NRI TDP leader Srikant Doddapaneni had begun at 7 pm on Wednesday at Bheemavaram Ruchulu Banquet Hall in the Bay Area of Fremont. It was conducted in a ‘never before-ever after’ way and rich tributes are paid to late NT Rama Rao.
TDP MPs from both the Telugu States, Ministers, MLAs and party senior leaders along with BRS leaders from Telangana virtually attended the event. TUDA chairman Diwakar Reddy, TDP politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu along with several party senior leaders attended the event virtually.
Party leader Jayaram Kumati expressed happiness over large scale attendance by TDP leaders for the programme. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who closely followed the footsteps of late NTR, has encouraged IT industry following which Telugus are now holding high positions in the sector across the globe, he said.
All those who are present made it clear that they will follow the directions of Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and that they will try their best for the progress of Navya Andhra.