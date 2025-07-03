Minister assures basic infra in rural areas

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to provide basic infrastructure in rural areas.

On Wednesday, the Minister, along with Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated two newly-constructed roads in Gantyada mandal, fulfilling a 30-year-long dream of the residents of Madhupada village.

The projects include a road from Krishnapuram Head Water Works to Madhupada Junction, constructed at a cost of ₹1.34 crore and another road from Madhupada Junction to the Vizianagaram Highway, built with an investment of ₹1.29 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas said that the poor condition of the roads for nearly 30 years had caused considerable inconvenience to locals. He added that with the cooperation of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the roads were now developed. He urged villagers to make good use of the facility.

Visakhapatnam Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that the road construction was initiated after understanding the plight of the Madhupada residents. He noted that as Visakhapatnam receives drinking water from Thatipudi, this road was constructed for Madhupada as a gesture of gratitude. He also promised that the remaining two kilometres of the road would be completed soon.

DCCB Chairman Kimidi Nagarjuna said the district was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Minister Srinivas. He emphasised that as per the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Lokesh, party leaders and workers should actively participate in the “First Step in Good Governance” initiative and make it a grand success.