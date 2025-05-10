  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Minister inspects bridge on NSP Canal

Minister inspects bridge on NSP Canal
x
Highlights

The Roads and Buildings Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, along with the TDP Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, inspected the roads in Tripurantakam on Friday.

Tripurantakam: The Roads and Buildings Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, along with the TDP Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, inspected the roads in Tripurantakam on Friday.

During the inspection, Erixion Babu brought to the minister’s attention that the narrow bridge near the Tripurantakeswara Swamy and the Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temples is causing severe traffic congestion. He suggested the minister that constructing a double bridge would ease vehicle movement in the area.

The minister observed the situation and responded positively to the concern, promising to discuss the matter with officials and take appropriate action to address the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick