Minister inspects bridge on NSP Canal
Tripurantakam: The Roads and Buildings Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, along with the TDP Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, inspected the roads in Tripurantakam on Friday.
During the inspection, Erixion Babu brought to the minister’s attention that the narrow bridge near the Tripurantakeswara Swamy and the Bala Tripura Sundari Devi temples is causing severe traffic congestion. He suggested the minister that constructing a double bridge would ease vehicle movement in the area.
The minister observed the situation and responded positively to the concern, promising to discuss the matter with officials and take appropriate action to address the issue.
