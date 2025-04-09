Live
- ED questioned me only for an hour, claims CPI-M MP Radhakrishnan
- Instagram Promotion: My Personal Take on Building an Engaging IG
- Pawan Kalyan's son receiving treatment and recovering well, asserts Jana Sena
- Navkar Mahamantra Day: Over 10,000 in Surat chant mantra for world peace
- Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held
- Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- PUC results announced, Udupi stands first,Yadgir last
- Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road
- NH connecting Kempegowda International Airport sees toll rate increase
- Chikungunya, dengue on the rise in Bengaluru
Minister launches spl PGRS in Uravakonda constituency
Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav inaugurated a Special Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at Vidapanakallu Tahsildar office in Uravakonda constituency, demonstrating a commitment to resolving public issues at local level.
Anantapur: Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav inaugurated a Special Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at Vidapanakallu Tahsildar office in Uravakonda constituency, demonstrating a commitment to resolving public issues at local level.
The PGRS ensures digital registration, acknowledgment, and official follow-up for all grievances, with weekly reviews to guarantee timely resolutions.
Minister Keshav personally received petitions from residents, pledging to extend the programme to every mandal in the constituency.
He emphasised his role as a “servant of Uravakonda,” despite his state ministerial duties, and committed to tireless development efforts.
Addressing the State’s financial constraints including heavy debts and limited resources, he assured that development initiatives would proceed with financial discipline. Key projects announced include, accelerated completion of Handri-Neeva canal, targeting major progress within 70 days, road construction connecting Vidapanakallu to Gadekallu and other villages, Rs 50 crore allocation for farmers outside canal command areas and Rs 30 crore for land acquisition, funding for community halls to promote social equity and strengthening water supply and irrigation infrastructure in the constituency.
Prior to the PGRS launch, Minister Keshav planted a sapling and laid the foundation for a rooftop rainwater harvesting system at the office.
The programme will continue in Beluguppa mandal on Wednesday, with subsequent expansion across all mandals. District officials and local representatives attended the event, reinforcing the government’s focus on grassroots governance.