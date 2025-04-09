Minister launches spl PGRS in Uravakonda constituency

Anantapur: Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav inaugurated a Special Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) at Vidapanakallu Tahsildar office in Uravakonda constituency, demonstrating a commitment to resolving public issues at local level.

The PGRS ensures digital registration, acknowledgment, and official follow-up for all grievances, with weekly reviews to guarantee timely resolutions.

Minister Keshav personally received petitions from residents, pledging to extend the programme to every mandal in the constituency.

He emphasised his role as a “servant of Uravakonda,” despite his state ministerial duties, and committed to tireless development efforts.

Addressing the State’s financial constraints including heavy debts and limited resources, he assured that development initiatives would proceed with financial discipline. Key projects announced include, accelerated completion of Handri-Neeva canal, targeting major progress within 70 days, road construction connecting Vidapanakallu to Gadekallu and other villages, Rs 50 crore allocation for farmers outside canal command areas and Rs 30 crore for land acquisition, funding for community halls to promote social equity and strengthening water supply and irrigation infrastructure in the constituency.

Prior to the PGRS launch, Minister Keshav planted a sapling and laid the foundation for a rooftop rainwater harvesting system at the office.

The programme will continue in Beluguppa mandal on Wednesday, with subsequent expansion across all mandals. District officials and local representatives attended the event, reinforcing the government’s focus on grassroots governance.