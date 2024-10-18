Minister promises upkeep of SC, ST hostels

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that the Ramayana is an ideal epic that everyone should follow, and Valmiki Maharshi, the author of the epic, is one of India’s great personalities.

The minister participated in Valmiki Jayanti celebrations held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, along with AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardana Rao, and Collector A Thameem Ansariya.

After paying floral tributes to Valmiki’s portrait, Minister Swamy announced that the government is fulfilling its election promise by celebrating Valmiki Jayanti as a state festival and by initiating a special protection act for Backward Classes (BCs).

Criticising the previous government for establishing 57 BC Corporations without adequate facilities, the minister said that Chandrababu Naidu’s goal is to develop Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and BCs as industrialists, in line with the new industrial policy.

The minister also praised the Collector for starting a programme to improve facilities and conduct repairs in SC, ST, and BC hostels across the district, announcing plans to implement similar programmes state-wide.