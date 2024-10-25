Live
Just In
MITS student selected for JNTUA chess team
Highlights

Madanapalle: M Nageswari, II-year B Tech (Computer Science & Engineering - Data Science) student from Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), has been selected to represent JNTUA University chess team. The announcement was made here on Wednesday by College Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, following her impressive performance in a tournament at Narayana Engineering College, Nellore.
Nageswari will compete in the South Zone Inter-University Chess Competition to be held from December 5 to 8 at GITAM University, Visakhapatnam.
College correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella and Physical Director Dr P Damodaran congratulated her and wished her best for her success.
