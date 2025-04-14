MITS students shine at 13th JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Games

Madanapalle: Studentsof Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) delivered a stellar performance at 13th JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Games, organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA).

MITS secured 1st place in throwball (women), badminton (men - singles), and badminton (men - doubles), and finished as runners-up in volleyball (men).

MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj expressed his delight over students’ accomplishments and praised their dedication. He highlighted that MITS continues to nurture talent by providing an environment that supports both academic and co-curricular excellence.

Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, correspondent; Keerthi Nadella, Executive Director; Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal; Dr Damodaran, Physical Director; and Manju Vikram, sports coordinator and others felicitated the students. They congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the coaching staff and mentors who played a key role in this success.