Live
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
- PC Mohan flags risks of appeasement politics
- Collector assures farmers purchase of every grain
- Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro Likely to Begin Operations by June 2025
MITS students shine at 13th JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Games
Studentsof Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) delivered a stellar performance at 13th JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Games, organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA).
Madanapalle: Studentsof Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) delivered a stellar performance at 13th JNTUA Inter-Collegiate Games, organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA).
MITS secured 1st place in throwball (women), badminton (men - singles), and badminton (men - doubles), and finished as runners-up in volleyball (men).
MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj expressed his delight over students’ accomplishments and praised their dedication. He highlighted that MITS continues to nurture talent by providing an environment that supports both academic and co-curricular excellence.
Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, correspondent; Keerthi Nadella, Executive Director; Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal; Dr Damodaran, Physical Director; and Manju Vikram, sports coordinator and others felicitated the students. They congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the coaching staff and mentors who played a key role in this success.